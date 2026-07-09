Many people began using a home trick that consists of placing aluminum foil under the TV to help keep the surface where the device sits cleaner and protect some home furniture. Although it is not a miracle solution, the method is linked to the care of technological devices.

The use of this material is also often related to cable organization and the protection of certain surfaces where the TV sits, especially on wood or glass furniture that can deteriorate over time.

Why do some people place aluminum foil under the TV

One of the most mentioned reasons is that aluminum foil can act as a physical barrier against dust or small particles that tend to accumulate behind and under the TV.

In addition, some people use it to protect the surface of the furniture from the heat generated by certain electronic devices during long hours of operation.

There are also users who place foil near the cables to help keep the area tidier and make it easier to clean the space where the TV is installed.

Aluminum foil does not replace the safety measures recommended by television manufacturers.

What specialists say about this home trick

Electronics specialists clarify that aluminum foil does not improve the TV signal or increase image quality when it is simply placed under the device.

However, they explain that it can serve as surface protection in some specific cases, as long as it does not block the ventilation outlets or come into direct contact with electrical connections.

They also remind us that modern TVs need to maintain proper air circulation to avoid overheating of the internal components.

What precautions should be taken when using aluminum foil near electronic devices?

Before placing aluminum foil near any electrical device, they recommend taking certain precautions to avoid problems or unnecessary damage.

Among the main recommendations are:

Avoid covering the TV’s ventilation slots.

Do not place foil inside plugs or electrical connections.

Keep the material away from damaged or frayed cables.

Use the foil only as external surface protection.

Check the TV manufacturer’s recommendations.

Other recommended methods for caring for the TV at home

In addition to using some home tricks, there are more recommended practices to extend the useful life of televisions and keep them in good condition.

These include periodic cleaning with dry or microfiber cloths, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, and keeping the device away from sources of humidity or excessive heat.

They also advise using voltage stabilizers or electrical surge protectors to prevent damage caused by power outages or voltage spikes.