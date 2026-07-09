The baking soda is, within cleaning routines, one of the most popular items, since it is a crystalline solid that stands out for its properties to neutralize bad odors and deodorize spaces.

For its part, hydrogen peroxide offers both disinfecting and whitening benefits, so if it is combined with baking soda it can become a homemade alternative to clean much more easily and there are even people who use it to remove stains from clothing.

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide: why they are recommended to be combined

To make this mixture it is essential to use gloves and always check that the type of hydrogen peroxide used is 3%. The proportion to prepare the whitening paste is two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide for every two tablespoons of baking soda.

Using a stiff-bristled brush, this paste can be used to clean difficult areas, such as the grout between wall or floor tiles.

It is also used to go over cutlery or kitchen utensils. The paste should be applied, left to sit for a few minutes, and then rinsed as usual.

If it is intended to whiten yellowed garments, the instruction is to dissolve one or two tablespoons in a bucket of warm water and then let the garments soak.

Another baking soda mixture to add to cleaning routines

Used coffee grounds, an ingredient that is generally often thrown in the trash, also actually has great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for those who want to thoroughly clean their kitchen utensils, since it makes it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces, such as pans, pots or cutlery.