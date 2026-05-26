Both the U.S. visa and the passport are seen as essential documents for everyone who wants to visit the United States. Except in highly specific cases, the authorities require them during official checks in order to authorize entry.

However, there is one particular country that has flexible requirements due to the close relationship it maintains with the U.S., so its citizens have a series of alternative permits they can present in these cases, which are considered equally valid as long as the trip is made by land or sea.

Documents that can be used to enter the United States legally

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) states on its official website that Canadian citizens traveling by land or sea, although they may present their passport to verify identity, also have the option of showing at checkpoints any of these credentials:

Enhanced driver’s license

Enhanced identification card

NEXUS or FAST/EXPRESS card

SENTRI enrollment card

In general, these documents can be presented to make visits of up to 6 months.

It is important to consider that, in the case of children and teenagers, the requirements and accepted documents vary depending on the type of travel being undertaken, so the recommendation is to check the official CBP website before traveling.

If traveling by air, it will be necessary to present a passport -valid throughout the entire stay- or a NEXUS card.

When these travelers are asked to present a U.S. visa

Although Canadians generally do not need a visa to enter the United States, there are certain situations in which this document must be presented, for example

Merchants traveling under the Treaty Trader

Family members of permanent residents planning to live in the United States

“There is no set period of time that Canadians must wait before reentering the United States after the end of their stay," authorities explain. However, it is essential to be able to show CBP officers strong ties to Canada in the face of any suspicion of undeclared residence in the country.