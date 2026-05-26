In California, the rules for renewing a driver’s license change starting at a certain age. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) states that older adults who delay the process could lose the ability to renew under the usual system and face additional restrictions.

Licenses are changing: older adults at this age will not be able to renew them as usual

In California, drivers age 70 or older:

Must go in person to a DMV office

Must renew their license every 5 years

May be subject to additional evaluations, depending on the case

Unlike other age groups, they cannot complete the process entirely online once they reach that age range.

How to renew a driver’s license in California

Drivers over 70 in California must :

Schedule an appointment at the DMV.

Appear in person on the assigned date.

Complete the renewal form.

Take the vision test.

Pay the corresponding fee.

In some cases, the DMV may request medical documentation if there is relevant history.