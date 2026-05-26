When traveling from the United States to Mexico or from Mexico to the United States, there is a fundamental procedure that all citizens of these countries must take into account to avoid immigration issues: keeping their passport up to date.

Both U.S. and Mexican law require entry to and exit from the country with a fully up-to-date passport, so checking this before traveling is a mandatory requirement.

Not having this international identification can cause serious problems both with airlines and with immigration procedures, even resulting in a ban on taking the trip or significant delays.

Key information for U.S. citizens: how to renew your passport to travel without problems

Those over 25 can choose to complete the process online. However, one of the most common options is to renew by mail. For this, it is necessary to:

Complete Form DS-82

Submit the passport to be renewed

Provide a passport photo

Pay 130 dollars, in the case of adults renewing their booklet

Finally, send it by postal mail according to the instructions on page 2 of the application

It is essential to note that, although in the case of the United States both the card and the passport booklet can be processed, only the latter will be valid for international air travel

Key information for Mexican citizens: how to renew your passport to travel

According to what was indicated by the Government of Mexico, those who need to update their passport and are adults must meet the following requirements at an office in Mexico or a consular office:

Present the original passport to be renewed

Provide proof of Mexican identity (the recommendation is to bring a birth certificate issued by the Mexican civil registry office or by a consular office; Mexican nationality certificate; declaration of Mexican nationality by birth; naturalization certificate; citizen identity card, or consular registration certificate)

Provide valid official identification (such as an INE credential)

A key point to consider when renewing in any of these cases

Both the U.S. Department of State and Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) specify that renewal cannot be carried out for any copy that is severely damaged, especially when it has lacerations, mutilations, or unofficial marks on the data page.