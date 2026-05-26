The United States will automatically and obligatorily register all men between the ages of 18 and 26 living in the country in the military service roll, regardless of their immigration status. The measure was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) signed by Donald Trump in December and will take effect nationwide in December 2026.

Until now, registration in the Selective Service was a manual process that had to be completed within 30 days of turning 18. With the new law, that process will be automatic and will cover citizens, permanent residents, refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented immigrants. Only men with a nonimmigrant visa are excluded.

Who is covered by the automatic and mandatory military registration?

The NDAA establishes that the measure applies to U.S. citizens and “every other man” in the country between the ages of 18 and 26, which includes a large part of the immigrant population.

Who must register

U.S. citizens

Permanent residents (green card holders)

Refugees and asylum seekers

Undocumented men

Who is exempt

Men with a nonimmigrant visa (tourists, students, temporary workers)

Registration does not mean immediate enlistment: it is a roll that the government would activate only if Congress approves a call-up. The last draft in effect was in February 1973, during the Vietnam War.

What are the consequences of not registering with Selective Service?

Failing to register is a serious offense: it can mean up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 under the Selective Service Act.

Failure to register also leads to loss of federal benefits: access to student loans and government jobs, among the most relevant. The measure had bipartisan support. Its sponsor, Democratic Representative Chrissy Houlahan, said that automation eliminates advertising costs for the state and prevents men from being penalized without knowing it.