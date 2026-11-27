Getting a tourist visa for the United States may require nationals of certain countries to do more than meet the usual requirements: pay a deposit of up to $20,000. It is the so-called visa bond program, which the State Department, together with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has made permanent and expanded to about 50 countries.

What the visa bond program is

The program says applicants for tourist or business visas (B-1/B-2 visas) who are nationals of certain countries must post a cash bond for the visa to be issued.

That bond acts as a guarantee: if the person complies with the terms of the visa and leaves the country within the required period, the money is returned; if they do not comply, they lose it. The stated goal is to discourage visitors from overstaying their permitted time (the so-called overstays).

The measure does not apply to all applicants, only to nationals of a list of countries designated by the State Department, which now includes about 50. These are generally countries with high rates of unlawful stays in the U.S., with identification and screening systems considered weak, or with “citizenship by investment” programs that allow people to obtain citizenship in exchange for an investment, without residency. The list may change and expand over time.

The full list of designated countries

These are the countries whose nationals, when applying for a B-1/B-2 visa, may be subject to the bond:

Algeria Angola Antigua and Barbuda Bangladesh Benin Bhutan Botswana Burundi Cape Verde Cambodia Central African Republic Ivory Coast Cuba Djibouti Dominica Ethiopia Fiji Gabon Gambia Georgia Grenada Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kyrgyzstan Lesotho Malawi Mauritania Mauritius Mongolia Mozambique Namibia Nepal Nicaragua Nigeria Papua New Guinea Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Seychelles Tajikistan Tanzania Togo Tonga Tunisia Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Venezuela Zambia Zimbabwe

How much is it?

The amount is not fixed or the same for everyone. The consular officer sets the bond at one of several levels, usually $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, or up to $20,000, depending on factors such as the applicant’s reason for travel, employment, income, and profile.

The reference amount is usually around $10,000, and $20,000 is the maximum. In other words, “up to $20,000” is the ceiling, not a single charge that is always applied equally.