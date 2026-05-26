The United States government is tightening immigration controls and warns that those who have an expired passport or have not completed its renewal could be prevented from leaving or entering the country. The validity of the document becomes a central requirement in a context of stricter travel demands.

Authorities emphasize that the passport is essential for any international trip and that, if it has expired or is in the renewal process, it automatically loses validity. This can leave thousands of people unable to fly if they do not complete the procedure in time.

Why will the U.S. ban departure and entry with an expired passport

The valid U.S. passport is the key document for crossing borders. Without it, it is not possible to board international flights or complete immigration checks .

Authorities explain that travel with expired passports is not allowed, even if the expiration date is recent. In addition, when a person starts the renewal process, the previous document is invalidated and can no longer be used.

This means that those who have postponed the procedure are automatically excluded from the international travel system until they have a new valid document.

How to renew your passport and avoid travel restrictions?

The government allows passport renewal online in certain cases, as long as specific conditions are met. The document must have been valid for 10 years and must not have expired more than five years ago.

It is also required that the person has no changes in their personal information and does not have any planned trips within the next six weeks, since the standard process is not immediate.

Requirements for renewal

Be over 25 years old

Complete the application in person

Have the current passport in good condition

Not have reported the document as lost or stolen

To start the renewal application, a digital photo, complete personal information, and a payment method are also needed. The base cost is US$130 for the booklet, with additional charges if other formats or faster shipping are requested.

The mistakes that can leave you unable to travel even if you start the process

One of the main problems detected is the use of unofficial websites that promise to speed up the process. Authorities warn that these services are not authorized and can lead to fraud or delays.

It is also common for applications to be rejected because of errors in the information or failure to complete the process in person , since third parties are not allowed to do it on behalf of the applicant.

Most common errors that cause delays

Entering incorrect or incomplete data

Failing to respond to requests for additional information

Using websites that do not end in “.gov”

Trying to have a third party handle the application