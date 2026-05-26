The United States Government confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can carry out home visits to certain taxpayers who have unresolved tax debts for long periods of time.

These types of inspections are part of the collection mechanisms used by the agency when a person does not file tax returns, ignores official notices, or stops complying with previously established payment agreements.

The IRS will be able to visit the homes of all these people

The IRS is authorized to send agents to homes in various situations related to tax noncompliance or outstanding debts.

Among the most common cases are the following:

Tax debts accumulated over months or years.

Failure to respond to letters or official notices.

Failure to comply with agreed payment plans.

Suspicions of hiding income or property.

Need to verify financial information in person.

What the procedure is like before an in-person visit

Before reaching a home inspection stage, the tax agency usually follows a series of administrative steps and formal notices.

If the taxpayer continues not to respond for an extended period, the case may be handed over to a tax official authorized to carry out in-person visits at the home.

The IRS clarified that home visits are not the first step in the collection process and that multiple official contact attempts are made beforehand.