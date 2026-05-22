The United States is implementing a new immigration strategy that aims to create a specific unit within the federal system th at will be dedicated to investigating immigrants’ backgrounds in search of something that could lead to the activation of a deportation process.

For this purpose, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) will review files to find irregularities or records. Cases have already been detected and at least 50 permanent residents have been identified for deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the creation of a new unit dedicated to evaluating the backgrounds of immigrants who are already holders of lawful permanent residency.

It is estimated that at least 50 Green Card holders have already been identified for deportation through reviews by the new structure. By the beginning of May, approximately 2,800 people had been reviewed and some are still under evaluation.

According to reports from outlets such as The New York Times, about 80% of the files were closed without action and more than 500 cases are still open.

What is the new USCIS unit that will carry out this strategy?

The new unit is called “Tactical Operations Division”, within which different specialized areas will be included:

“LPR Operations”, focused on lawful permanent residents

“Denaturalization”, dedicated to reviewing naturalization processes

“Refugee Revetting”, aimed at refugees

It is now official: What type of immigrants are at risk of being deported in the United States?

The people targeted by this program are particularly immigrants who have been arrested or convicted of various crimes. The most common include:

Sexual assaults

Domestic violence

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Possession of drug-related paraphernalia