The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched TSA Gold+, a program that allows for the partial privatization of security checkpoints at U.S. airports. The announcement was made on May 14 through an internal memo. Travelers at participating airports will be able to complete security checks faster, even during a government shutdown.

The program responds to the crisis during the last federal shutdown, when 61,000 agents went unpaid and lines at airports lasted for hours. On March 27, Trump signed an emergency order to redirect funds and pay them. TSA Gold+ aims to prevent that from happening again.

What is TSA Gold+ and how does it change security checks at airports?

TSA Gold+ expands the SPP program, which already operates with private companies in 20 airports under federal supervision. Airports can join voluntarily and receive a service tailored to their needs, with TSA support and private operators. The cost is borne by private partners, not the airports.

The agency says that security standards remain under federal control. However, the AFGE union —which represents TSA agents— opposes it: it warns that private companies prioritize profit over passenger protection.

What does this mean for travelers at airports with TSA Gold+?

In the short term, there will be no visible changes. As more airports join, security checks will be faster and will not collapse during government shutdowns, since they will not depend exclusively on the federal budget.

The impact will depend on which airports decide to join. The TSA has not yet confirmed which will be the first. Travelers can follow updates at tsa.gov/goldplus.