The U.S. visa is a fundamental document for all people who want to visit the United States, since authorities generally require it as part of the mandatory documents for entry into the country to be authorized.

However, Mexican citizens have another alternative to this permit to authorize their legal entry into the country, as long as it is presented together with a valid passport: the Border Crossing Card (BCC).

The document Mexicans must present to be able to enter legally without a U.S. visa

In general, the BCC is used to visit the so-called border zones by sea or land for 30 days without a passport. However, authorities say that, when presented with this document, it can be used exactly like a U.S. visa, allowing travel by any means.

This document generally has a validity of 10 years from the moment it is issued, so it will be essential to verify that it remains valid at the time of travel.

Who can apply for the BCC: requirements to obtain this document

To obtain this document, it is essential that the following three requirements be met

Be Mexican and reside in Mexico.

Meet the eligibility standards for a B1 or B2 visa .

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return.

The process is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.

Without a passport or U.S. visa: which destinations the BCC allows you to visit when presented on its own

When not accompanied by a passport, the document may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories, provided the purpose is tourism, unpaid business, and family visits:

California : less than 40 km from the border

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Texas: less than 40 km from the border

Important information about this document

“The BCC is a standalone document for land travel, but it can also be used as proof of visa status at other ports of entry,” the authorities say.