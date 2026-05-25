To carry out international travel, it is essential that all U.S. citizens and naturalized foreigners keep their U.S. passport valid, as authorities warn that many countries require at least six months of validity from the date of entry.

In this context, the U.S. Department of State clarifies that not all passports are eligible for the renewal process, since some must be renewed from scratch because of the age at which they were originally issued.

The United States sets automatic restrictions on passport renewal based on age.

According to the competent authorities, all passports issued before age 16 are ineligible for the renewal procedure. Therefore, when a document for a minor expires, it will be mandatory to request another one in person.

" Passports for children under 16 are valid for 5 years and cannot be renewed . Even if your child’s passport has expired or will expire soon, you must apply for a new passport in person ," USA.gov states.

This regulation applies to children under 16 and young people who have a minor’s passport valid until age 20 years and 11 months.

Complete guide to obtaining a U.S. passport

Adult passports have a validity of up to 10 years and, under normal circumstances, can be renewed. To proceed with the process, it is necessary to use form DS-11 . Below are the steps required to complete the procedure: