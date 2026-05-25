The passport is one of the most valuable documents internationally, as it allows citizens to travel abroad and serves as an identifying element in various procedures. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to renew it within the prescribed time to avoid inconveniences with airlines and entry problems in other countries.

However, not all citizens have the ability to handle the renewal directly. There are eligibility requirements which, if not met, require applicants to apply for a new passport from scratch.

Those who are unable to renew their passport in the United States.

In these circumstances, it is not possible to use the renewal forms (DS-82) or the online option . The applicant must make an appointment at an agency or authorized center and follow the procedure to apply for a new passport, which involves longer processing times and total costs.

Individuals who belong to this group will have to start the procedure as if it were the first time, appearing in person with the DS-11 Form.

Comprehensive guide to passport renewal: requirements and procedures to follow

The procedure turns out to be faster and requires less documentation than an initial application; however, it may take between 4 and 6 weeks in its standard version.

Those who meet the requirements can proceed to renew the passport by mail or, in certain cases, digitally through the State Department’s official website: MyTravelGov .

Digital renewal through the web

Be over 25 years old and have a passport with a 10-year validity period.

The document must be valid or have expired less than 5 years ago.

It will not apply if travel is planned in less than 6 weeks, if the passport is damaged, or if changes to the information are required.

Passport renewal by mail (Form DS-82)

Complete the DS-82 and print it.

Include the previous passport, the photo, the fee in USD, and, if applicable, the document certifying the name change.

Send all the documentation by USPS to the indicated address.

Both options require payment of the corresponding official fees: USD 130 for the book, USD 30 for the card, or USD 160 for both, plus an additional USD 60 if expedited processing is requested.