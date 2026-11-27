North Carolina’s traffic law sets a specific restriction for drivers under 18: they may not use a cellphone or other device-linked technology while the vehicle is moving .

The provision is included in Section 20-137.3 of the state statutes and sets a $25 fine for those who break the rule.

What does North Carolina law ban for drivers under 18?

Section 20-137.3 prohibits anyone under 18 from driving a vehicle on a street, highway or public vehicle area while using a cellphone or technology linked to it, as long as the car is moving.

The restriction is not limited to holding a cellphone to talk. It also covers devices or functions that provide access to digital media, such as a camera, music, the internet or video games. However, the rule says the ban does not apply when the vehicle is stopped .

How much will minors have to pay for using a cellphone while driving?

Those who violate the law must pay a $25 fine, according to subsection (e) of Section 20-137.3.

The penalty does not add points to the driving record, auto insurance surcharges or court costs.

In addition, the law does not by itself authorize seizing the driver’s cellphone, unless another legal provision allows it.

What exceptions does the law allow?

The law includes situations in which drivers under 18 may use a cellphone while driving. These include: