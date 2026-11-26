U.S. citizens have an alternative to a passport for returning to the country after traveling abroad: enhanced driver’s licenses and enhanced IDs, known as Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) and Enhaced Identification Cards (EID). These documents include security features that allow travelers to prove their identity and citizenship during immigration checks at certain borders.

They are not available nationwide, and not every resident can apply for one. They are issued in only five states, and whether they can be used depends on the mode of transportation and the place of entry.

Who can get an enhanced driver’s license or ID?

Enhanced driver’s licenses and enhanced ID cards are available exclusively to U.S. citizens who live in one of the states authorized to issue them.

So, foreign nationals with permanent residency, work visas, or temporary stay permits cannot apply for them, since, in addition to proving identity, these documents also serve as proof of U.S. citizenship.

To get one, applicants must provide documents that verify their identity, citizenship, and residency in the relevant state.

Why can they be used to reenter the United States?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes enhanced driver’s licenses and IDs as valid documents for reentering the United States because they meet the requirements of the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI), a federal rule that sets out which documents travelers must present to cross the country’s borders. Unlike a standard driver’s license, EDLs and EIDs establish both identity and U.S. citizenship.

These documents include radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and a machine-readable zone that makes it easier to verify information during border checks.

In this way, citizens can use them instead of a passport to return to the United States from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and certain Caribbean countries, as long as they enter through a land or sea border crossing.

Which states issue enhanced driver’s licenses or IDs?

At present, five U.S. states issue enhanced driver’s licenses and IDs:

Michigan.

Minnesota.

New York.

Vermont.

Washington.

Each state sets its own process for applying for the document. Once issued, an enhanced license can be used to cross any approved U.S. land or sea port of entry, not only those in the state that issued it.