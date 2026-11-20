Some Tennessee drivers will face a new requirement when their driver’s licenses expire. Starting in 2027, people who take the written driving test in a language other than English will receive a license that cannot be renewed and will have to pass another written examination in English to obtain a new one.

The measure is part of Public Chapter 954, approved by Tennessee lawmakers and signed into law in May 2026. The new requirements will take effect on January 1, 2027, and will apply specifically to applicants who qualify for a license through the state’s foreign-language testing procedure.

Who will have to take the new English test in Tennessee?

Under the new law, applicants who cannot speak and read English may take the written driver’s license examination in another language offered by the Tennessee Department of Safety. However, those who obtain their licenses through this procedure will face a different set of requirements once their credentials expire.

The law establishes that these licenses will be valid for 36 months and cannot be renewed. Drivers who want to obtain another license after that period will have to take and pass the written examination again, this time exclusively in English.

The measure is part of Public Chapter 954, approved by Tennessee lawmakers and signed into law in May 2026. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What happens when the 36-month driver’s license expires?

Once the license expires, holders will have to complete the written examination in English to qualify for a new driving credential. The legislation also prohibits the use of translation dictionaries, electronic devices, or interpreters during this second test.

This means that passing the initial examination in another language will not allow drivers to continue renewing their licenses under the same conditions. Instead, they will have to demonstrate their knowledge of traffic rules through an English-language written test before receiving another credential.

Are there any exceptions to Tennessee’s new driver’s license rule?

The legislation establishes exceptions for applicants seeking a commercial driver’s license. It also provides an exception for certain people with hearing impairments who can read and write in English and meet the applicable medical documentation requirements.

The new rule does not apply to every Tennessee driver or automatically affect people who already hold a regular license. Its requirements are specifically directed at applicants who obtain their credentials by taking the written examination in a language other than English.