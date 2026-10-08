In New York, any resident over 16 years old can apply for a standard driver’s license regardless of immigration status, thanks to the law known as “Licenses for All” (Green Light Law).

The law, in effect since 2019, allows people to drive legally without needing a Social Security number and also establishes protections for the personal data of those applying for the license.

What is the Green Light Law

The Green Light Law, officially the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, went into effect on December 16, 2019, in the state of New York. It allows people 16 years of age or older to apply for a standard noncommercial driver’s license or a learner permit (learner permit), regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

The law does not change the right to vote (only U.S. citizens can register to vote) or create a path to citizenship: it is limited to access to a driver’s license.

What Documents the DMV Requires

The process works with a 6-point system: you must present a combination of documents that, together, prove identity, date of birth, and address in New York. The documents are:

Valid foreign passport .

Consular identification or IDNYC (the New York City municipal ID, which serves as proof of identity and address).

Foreign driver’s license .

School, tax, or other documents that help complete the required points.

A key point of the law: you do not need a Social Security card to apply for the license. Those who never received a Social Security number (SSN) must sign an affidavit stating that.

How the Process Works Step by Step

For those who have never driven in the state, the general process is:

Pass the written knowledge test to obtain the learner permit. Practice driving and take the pre-licensing course. Pass the road test to receive the full license.

The process begins by submitting the original documents at a DMV office. All offices offer assistance in several languages for people with limited English proficiency.

What Data the Law Protects

One of the pillars of the Green Light Law is data privacy. The law limits access by agencies whose main function is immigration law enforcement to DMV information, and requires the agency to notify the holder when an immigration enforcement agency requests their data. Disclosure of that information generally only occurs through a court order.