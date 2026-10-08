Monday, October 12, 2026 is a federal holiday in the United States for Columbus Day and there will be another long weekend. The day commemorates Christopher Columbus’s arrival in America in 1492.

As it is a federal holiday, there will be no mail service or service at public offices or at most banks, although much of retail and the financial markets will continue to operate.

What services will be affected during the federal holiday?

Because it is a federal holiday, the following do not operate that day:

Federal government offices and federal courts.

The mail (USPS): there is no regular mail delivery or service at branches.

Most banks: as the Federal Reserve observes the holiday, many banks and credit unions close their branches. Online banking and ATMs remain available.

The bond market , which remains closed.

Many state and local offices, including several DMV offices, although this depends on each state.

What remains open during the holiday

Daily life, on the other hand, largely continues as normal:

The Stock Exchange (NYSE and Nasdaq) operates normally that day.

Stores, supermarkets, and restaurants usually open during their regular hours.

The UPS and FedEx parcel companies maintain their services.

Schools vary by district: some suspend classes and others do not.

Since hours may change depending on the area, it is advisable to confirm before going to a store or an office in person.