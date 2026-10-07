New York opened a new exclusive bus corridor in the Bronx, a project designed to speed up the trips of thousands of passengers who use transit daily in one of the areas with the highest bus demand in the city.

The Tremont Avenue Busway began operating on September 19. In this regard, the corridor was designed to increase speed and service reliability, as well as to incorporate changes aimed at improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.

The project mainly benefits users of the Bx36 line, used by 39,000 passengers per day, according to New York City DOT (NYC DOT).

Where is New York’s new exclusive bus corridor?

Tremont Avenue Busway is located in the Bronx, on Tremont Avenue. The stretch is approximately half a mile long and operates in both directions, although speed limits vary depending on the direction.

In the eastbound direction, the corridor extends from Third Avenue to Southern Boulevard; in the westbound direction, it runs from Southern Boulevard to Belmont Avenue.

It is worth noting that the intervention is not limited to reserving space for buses since the project also included safety improvements at eight intersections, including Tremont Avenue with Webster Avenue, Third Avenue, and Southern Boulevard, with sidewalk extensions that reduce the distance pedestrians must walk when crossing.

Which bus line uses the corridor?

The line benefited by the corridor is the Bx36, a Bronx bus route that connects passengers with different options for city public transportation. According to NYC DOT, around 39,000 passengers use this bus line daily, and this busway seeks to reduce delays caused by traffic so that travel times are more predictable.

Likewise, this infrastructure seeks to improve connections with other transportation alternatives since Tremont Avenue allows passengers to access various subway lines and the Metro-North Railroad, in addition to connecting with other local bus routes.

What are the hours of the exclusive corridor?

The Tremont Avenue Busway operates every day from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm for buses, trucks with six or more wheels, emergency vehicles, Access-A-Ride vehicles, and bicycles.

Private vehicles, taxis, and other passenger vehicles may enter to access a property, business, or parking lot, or to pick up and drop off passengers, although they must exit at the next available right turn, according to NYC DOT guidelines.

On the other hand, parking is permitted in the corridor as long as the corresponding parking signs are observed. Compliance with the rules is monitored by NYPD traffic agents and automated cameras. Any citizen who commits an offense could receive fines of between US$50 and US$250.

As for the 8:00 pm to 6:00 am schedule, NYC DOT explained that any vehicle may travel through the corridor since, for now, the busway-specific restrictions are not applied during those hours, unless another sign indicates otherwise.