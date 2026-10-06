The New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) confirmed that the next break for students will be Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2026, for Thanksgiving. According to the official 2026-2027 school year calendar, both days are marked as days when “there are no classes” .

The date applies to public school students from 3-K to 12th grade administered by NYCPS and will be one of the main breaks in the academic calendar before the year ends .

When is the next school break in New York?

The next NYCPS school break will be Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2026. “Thanksgiving break; there are no classes”, the official calendar states.

Students will not have to attend the city’s public schools during these two days. The break coincides with the celebration of Thanksgiving, one of the most important dates in the U.S. calendar.

What will the school calendar be like during November?

The break will come after several school activities scheduled during November:

Tuesday, November 3: Election Day ; all students will have remote classes.

Thursday, November 5: Parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon and evening for elementary schools and pre-K centers ; students at these schools will be dismissed three hours early.

Wednesday, November 11: Veterans Day ; no classes.

Thursday, November 12: Parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon and evening for middle schools and District 75; students at these schools will be dismissed three hours early.

Thursday, November 19: Parent-teacher conferences in the evening for high schools, K-12 schools, and 6-12 schools.

Friday, November 20: Parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon for high schools, K-12 schools, and 6-12 schools; students at these schools will be dismissed three hours early.

NYCPS clarifies that “the dates of parent-teacher conferences for some individual schools may be different”. In that case, the education authorities will agree on a schedule for the conference.

When does winter break begin in New York schools?

After Thanksgiving, the next major break will be winter break. According to the NYCPS 2026-2027 school calendar, it will run from Thursday, December 24, 2026 to Friday, January 1, 2027. There will also be no classes during that period.

Before reaching that break, students will still have several weeks of academic activity. For that reason, the Thanksgiving break will be the next general break in the calendar for city public schools.

What other days will there be no classes in 2026-2027?

The NYCPS calendar includes different holidays and breaks during the school year. Among the main dates are:

September 21, 2026: Yom Kippur, no classes.

October 12: Italian Heritage Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, no classes.

November 11: Veterans Day, no classes.

November 26 and 27: Thanksgiving break.

December 24, 2026 to January 1, 2027: winter break.

January 18, 2027: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no classes.

February 15 to 19: midwinter break.

March 9: Eid al-Fitr, no classes.

March 26: Good Friday, no classes.

April 22 to 30: spring break.

May 17: Eid al-Adha, no classes.

May 31: Memorial Day, no classes.

June 10: Anniversary Day and Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development, no classes.

June 28: last day of classes for students.

NYCPS clarifies that the dates may be different for those attending private, parochial, or charter schools, as well as certain early education centers and child care programs. In those cases, families should check directly with the corresponding institution.