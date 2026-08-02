The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of the state of New York has a Traffic Infraction Point System that streamlines the process of identifying drivers who commit offenses and sanctioning them depending on the severity.

If the point limit is reached, the New York DMV may proceed with suspending the driver’s license , although there are infractions that can trigger this consequence on their own.

The Government will suspend the driver’s licenses of those who have reached this number of points: How does this system work?

The DMV assigns a certain number of points to different traffic violations, and these are calculated according to the date on which the violation occurred. This system is not automatic: the DMV must determine that the driver is guilty before adding the points.

When a driver reaches 11 points within 24 months, the DMV may suspend their driver’s license. The points expire when 24 months have passed since the date of the violation, although the conviction will remain on the record.

However, those who accumulate 6 or more points in 18 months must pay the Driver Responsibility Assessment , an additional charge imposed by the state.

How many points do you get for passing a stopped school bus?

Passing a stopped school bus while its red lights are on and it is picking up or dropping off students is one of the traffic violations that adds the most points in New York.

Adds 8 points to the driver’s license and can mean anything from fines to jail time in case of repeat offenses.