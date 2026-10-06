Travelers moving through New York and New Jersey during this week should expect delays and changes to their routes due to a series of infrastructure projects affecting airports, bridges, tunnels, and public transportation services, according to Port Authority NY NJ in its weekly travel advisory.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported that between October 2 and 8 various works are being carried out that involve lane closures, access modifications, and temporary changes to some services. The official recommendation is to plan trips in advance and allow extra time to reach your destination.

One of the main affected points is John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), where AirTrain service has nighttime interruptions due to improvement work. There are also changes to the accesses to other airports and scheduled closures on important connections between New York and New Jersey.

Which days AirTrain JFK will not operate

AirTrain JFK service remains suspended during the night of Tuesday the 6th, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the following day, due to improvement work on the system, as long as weather conditions allow the work to be carried out.

It should be noted that, if the planned work were delayed by adverse weather conditions, the suspension could be moved to the night of Wednesday, October 7, between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday the 8th.

How to travel for free during airport construction

Travelers can travel for free during the construction work because at JFK shuttle buses replace the AirTrain during nighttime service suspensions and connect the different stations with the terminals at no additional cost. Likewise, the LaGuardia Link Q70 service remains free year-round for those traveling to or from LaGuardia Airport.

For those arriving by car, at JFK there is a pickup and drop-off area on Lefferts Blvd that allows connection to the terminals via AirTrain.

These airports and access points have delays due to construction and traffic changes

The works also affect Newark Liberty International Airport, where there are delays and detours, according to the Port Authority NY NJ weekly travel advisory:

Pitcairn Road : until Friday, October 9, there will be work and equipment movements between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., although from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. one lane near parking lot P4 will remain closed.

Parking Lot P4 and Interstate 78 : access to the P4 daily parking lot from southbound Brewster Road will remain diverted until Friday, November 6. For its part, access to Interstate 78 from Brewster Road will continue to be diverted near the parking lot.

AirTrain Newark: service to and from the airport station will be suspended Monday through Friday, between 5:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., until Friday, November 13, for replacement work. During that time, buses will connect the station with the terminals, the P4 parking lot, and the vehicle rental offices.

New York bridges and tunnels will have lane closures this week: which ones

The main crossings between New York and New Jersey will have restrictions on different days and times due to the work scheduled by the Port Authority. The main planned closures include:

George Washington Bridge : lane and ramp closures at different times, both day and night, between Monday, October 5 and Friday, October 9, where the works will affect sections of the bridge and connections with the Henry Hudson and Trans-Manhattan expressways.

Holland Tunnel : one eastbound lane will close between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on several nights, with westbound restrictions.

Lincoln Tunnel : alternating closures of its various tunnels between Tuesday and Thursday, October 8, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with disruptions related to the works on the new Midtown bus terminal.

Goethals Bridge : eastbound lanes will close for several nights.

Outerbridge Crossing: there will be closures of some toll lanes and restrictions in both directions.

The Port Authority recommends that drivers check updates before starting their trip, as conditions are subject to changes in the works and the weather context, allow extra time for travel, and obey the signage.