The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York (MTA) confirmed through its official website that starting today Friday, July 10, automatic fines will begin to be applied on two new bus routes.

This measure is part of the Automated Camara Enforcement (ACE) program, which uses cameras installed on the vehicles to detect traffic violations while they are in motion.

The sanctions go into effect on the M7 and Q10/Q80 bus routes, in Manhattan and Queens.

New automatic fines starting today: what behaviors are penalized

The cameras installed on the buses will detect vehicles that

Travel improperly in bus-only lanes

Misuse bus lanes

Block bus stops

Double-park illegally

How much these automatic fines will be

When a violation is recorded, a fine will be issued that can start at 50 dollars and increase to 250 dollars in case of repeat offenses.

How many buses operate with this system

MTA says the program is active on 63 bus routes and that currently more than 1,900 are equipped with cameras, given that the program is in effect in all five New York boroughs.

How this fine system works

According to MTA, when the cameras record a possible violation the system collects

Video

Images

Vehicle license plate information

Location

Date and time of the incident

The information is transmitted to the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), where city staff review the material before processing the violation.