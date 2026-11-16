Holding down the temperature and spin buttons for three seconds lets you turn the child lock on or off on certain Samsung washing machines.

According to the manufacturer’s official guide, this feature locks the controls to prevent the selected cycle from being changed. The button combination depends on the model.

What is the child lock for

When it is turned on, the buttons on the control panel are locked, except for the power button. An icon also appears on the display to indicate the function.

This way, the lock helps preserve the chosen settings against button presses.

How to turn it on and off

For certain models without a navigation dial, Samsung says to press temperature and spin at the same time for three seconds.

Other models use temperature and rinse. That is why the appliance manual should be checked before trying a combination.

Why does turning off the washing machine not clear the lock

Samsung says the feature stays active even if the washing machine is turned off, until it is disabled through the proper procedure.

On models with a navigation dial, the guide describes a different path: close the door, open additional functions, select Child Lock, and choose to turn it on or off.