The MSC World Asia is MSC Cruises’ new cruise ship, set to begin commercial operations in December 2026 after completing its sea trials in September. It stands out for its size, measuring 333 meters long, with a capacity for 6,758 passengers and a range of entertainment attractions.

The ship was built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, and is part of the company’s world-class. Its design includes dining venues, family areas, and leisure offerings spread across seven themed districts.

How the MSC World Asia passed its sea trials

The MSC World Asia completed its latest sea trials in September 2026 in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of France. According to MSC Cruises, this stage allowed the company to check how different systems worked before moving ahead with the ship’s completion and official handover. The ship had already undergone an initial round of trials in July.

The tests checked the engines, maneuverability, speed, fuel consumption, and safety systems. Additional checks were also carried out to assess the cruise ship’s overall performance while underway.

On November 25, 2026, MSC Cruises officially took delivery of the ship at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard in France. With that handoff, the MSC World Asia joined the company’s fleet as one of its new world-class ships. Its naming ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 28 in Le Havre, while the first commercial voyage will begin Dec. 4 from Barcelona, with a seven-night Mediterranean itinerary.

What MSC’s new cruise ship is like: It measures 333 meters and has 40 bars and lounges

The MSC World Asia is 333 meters long, 47 meters wide, and has 22 decks. It has a maximum capacity of 6,758 passengers and 2,582 cabins, as well as a crew of 2,138. According to MSC Cruises’ technical specifications, it has a top speed of 22.7 knots and stands 77.15 meters tall.

One of its main draws is its food and entertainment offerings. The company says it has 40 bars and lounges, with options including cocktail venues, coffee shops, and themed spaces.

Among the most eye-catching attractions is an 81-meter dry slide that drops through 12 decks and lets passengers take in the sea view along the way. As for its technology, the cruise ship uses dual-fuel engines that run on liquefied natural gas and can also use alternatives such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.