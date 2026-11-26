Thousands of homeowners in the United States could stop paying mortgage insurance without having to refinance their loan.

The move stems from Executive Order 14438, signed by President Donald Trump on Oct. 22, 2026, which directs the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to develop a pilot program to identify borrowers who already meet the requirements to cancel this expense.

Who could cancel mortgage insurance without refinancing?

The program will be aimed at homeowners with mortgages on single-family homes that are in the loan portfolios owned, guaranteed, or securitized by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two entities that play a central role in U.S. housing finance.

To qualify, they must meet certain conditions:

Have enough equity in the home : the property’s current value must allow them to meet the equity requirements needed to cancel the insurance.

Have a solid payment history : the FHFA and the companies will set conditions tied to payment compliance.

Meet the loan rules: they must also comply with the relevant legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements.

The review will take into account the property’s updated market value, which may be calculated using automated valuation models and other approved methods.

Which mortgages would be included in the new program?

The pilot program will apply only to mortgages originated after it launches. So it does not mean that all homeowners who are currently paying mortgage insurance can stop doing so right away.

The FHFA must determine whether the mechanism should be implemented and direct Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop it.

Once in place, the system will periodically review the loans included and use technology tools to estimate how much each property is worth. That will allow it to identify borrowers who have already built enough equity to cancel the insurance.

Would homeowners have to file paperwork to stop paying the insurance?

The intent of the executive order is for homeowners not to have to start the entire process on their own. The mortgage servicer would have to notify them that they may be able to cancel the insurance.

The order also seeks to cut document requests, appraisal costs and other administrative hurdles that can delay cancellation. The system could identify potential beneficiaries through periodic checks.

However, it will not be automatic for everyone: it will depend on financial requirements, payment history and the program’s rollout.

When would automatic cancellation begin?

The executive order was signed on Oct. 22, 2026, and published in the Federal Register on Oct. 28. However, the signing does not mean the program is already active or that cancellations have begun.

The FHFA still has to define the operating conditions, financial checks and requirements borrowers will have to meet. Freddie Mac’s own filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says implementation and timing are still uncertain.