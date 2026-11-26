China is building its fourth aircraft carrier at the Dalian shipyard, known to analysts as the Type 004. Satellite images show a hull about 322 meters long in October 2026, with a beam of about 46 meters, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Janes projects a final length of between 336 and 339 meters, compared with 337 for the USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s flagship. The images also show two compartments measuring about 15 by 15 meters that analysts link to nuclear reactors.

A hull larger than the Fujian’s

The Type 004 hull is larger than the Fujian’s 316 meters, the third Chinese aircraft carrier. At a similar stage of construction in May 2021, the Fujian had a beam of about 40 meters.

The first prefabricated sections appeared in a dry dock in Dalian in early 2025. CSIS says they were assembled into a recognizable hull in less than two years.

Propulsion, catapults and air wing

Janes says the compartments have multi-layer armor, consistent with the spaces surrounding naval reactor rooms. CSIS считает nuclear propulsion likely. The Fujian, which entered service on Nov. 5, 2025, is conventionally powered.

CSIS says electromagnetic catapults, like the Fujian’s, are all but certain; the Fujian has three. A design with four catapults and a third aircraft elevator are plausible options. With a larger hangar and flight deck, the ship could carry a larger air wing.

When it could be ready

The hull’s current state is comparable to the Fujian in May 2021, which was launched about a year later. According to CSIS, the Type 004 could be launched on a similar timeline, around 2027, and would then need years of outfitting and sea trials.

China has three aircraft carriers in service: the Liaoning, Shandong and Fujian. The first two launch their aircraft from a ski jump, and the Fujian was the first to use electromagnetic catapults.