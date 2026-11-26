He was a top architect and designed mansions for millionaires. But now, at 80 years old, he bags groceries to pay for his late wife's care.

Gary Saling spent decades designing multimillion-dollar mansions for wealthy clients. At 80, he was working four days a week as a bagger at the Smith’s Market in Bluff in St. George, Utah, to pay off the medical bills he took on while caring for his late wife, Carol, KSTU reported.

“I paid it all. That’s why I’m broke,” Saling told the New York Post. Carol’s care and other medical bills added up to $80,000, about $40,000 of it for at-home care.

From architect of mansions to grocery bagger

Saling grew up in California, where his mother was the head waitress at the famous Victor Hugo’s restaurant in Beverly Hills. As a teenager, he worked three jobs, including bagging and delivering groceries in Laguna Beach. One of his customers was actress Bette Davis.

As an architect, he designed homes for elite clients. One of his best-known projects was a three-story mansion on the coast for Boyd Jefferies, founder of the Jefferies Investment Group. The home had a glass floor above the ocean.

The firm he worked for appeared on Architectural Digest’s top 100 list four times, according to the New York Post.

The promise he made to his wife

Gary and Carol, an artist, met in the early 1990s and fell in love after talking on a bench for three hours. They were married for almost 30 years.

In January 2017, Carol was diagnosed with dementia, and the couple moved to southern Utah to be near a neurologist. “The neurology was covered by Medicare. What wasn’t covered was the promise that I would keep her at home and never put her in a nursing home,” Saling told KSTU.

He kept that promise until she died. “I took care of her at home from the day she was diagnosed ‘til I held her in my arms when she took her last breath, and it was because I took vows,” he told the Post.

Gary Saling, the architect who works at a grocery store at 80 years old. Fuente: FOX News Utah

A stranger at the store raised nearly $40,000 for his retirement

Duana Johnson, who runs a small ministry in St. George, noticed him at the store. “I saw Gary bagging groceries, and I thought, ‘Who is this guy? Why is this elderly man still here?’”

Johnson set up a donation account at the State Bank of Southern Utah and a Venmo account. “I’m trying to raise enough money for him to be able to retire and not have to worry about working anymore,” she said.

By early June 2025, nearly $40,000 had been raised, and Saling said he hoped to retire, the Post reported. The GoFundMe campaign set up by Johnson has since raised more than $32,000 from more than 570 donors.