The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced to all drivers in the state that as of today, September 30, the design of the driver’s license and ID card changes.

The new model introduces aesthetic changes to the card, but also promises enhanced security compared with previous versions.

Florida driver’s license changes: what the new model looks like

The authorities explain that the current design aims to pay tribute to Florida’s history.

El Castillo de San Marcos, a historic fortress for the United States, appears as the background image on the front of the driver’s license.

The state’s distinctive orange is placed as an orange in the O of “Florida”, which appears in the upper left corner of the credential.

For its part, the typical manatee was included along with the Real ID star, which guarantees compliance with federal standards for official purposes, located at the top right.

On the back side, the inscription “Let Us Alone” is included, which was the first unofficial flag of the state. The iconic Discovery space shuttle was chosen as the background image.

In addition, the security features were reinforced on these cards, which include repeated data in different places, ultraviolet ink, tactile elements, and symbols that change depending on the viewing angle.

Other features of Florida driver’s licenses and ID cards

The state also explains that issued licenses are distinguished by their header colors (for example, CDL licenses are marked in blue, driving licenses in green, and licenses for those under 21 in orange).

In addition, there are distinctions for athletes, boaters, hunters, veterans, organ donors, deaf people, and people with certain disabilities.

What will happen to current driver’s licenses and ID cards

The DLHSMV states that the launch of this new model does not mean that the previous ones must be replaced . All copies remain valid until the specified date, and the change will be made progressively.

When the time comes for an old license to be renewed, another one with the updated model will be issued.

What requirements must applicants meet to obtain a driver’s license

According to the Florida Driver License Handbook, all first-time applicants must meet basic requirements such as

Present a primary identification document (such as a birth certificate)

Proof of Social Security Number or secondary identification

Two documents proving Florida residency

In addition, the Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course must be completed

Pass vision, knowledge, and driving skills tests

Pay 48 dollars

The procedure can be completed at the different service centers, where the license is already available. Those who need to update their license can do so online by clicking here, but the new model will take time to arrive. It is indicated that for online procedures, it will only be available around the end of November.