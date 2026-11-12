The largest passenger ship ever built is sailing from the United States. It is the Star of the Seas, from Royal Caribbean, a true floating giant that weighs more than 250,000 tons, can carry more than 5,600 passengers at standard occupancy and is based in Florida, where it departs on its regular cruises.

The world’s largest cruise ship

The Star of the Seas is the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class, the series that set a new high-water mark for the size of cruise ships. Its “twin,” Icon of the Seas, which entered service in 2024, launched that category, and the Star, virtually identical in size, joined it to share the title of the world’s largest passenger ship. It is now listed as the largest cruise ship in service, ahead of any other vessel of this type in operation.

According to the ship’s technical specifications:

It weighs about 250,800 gross tons (a measure of the ship’s internal volume).

It is about 365 meters long , longer than three football fields lined up end to end.

It has nearly 20 decks , 18 of them accessible to passengers.

It can carry about 5,610 passengers in double occupancy and up to about 7,600 at full capacity.

It is operated by a crew of about 2,350 people.

If passengers and crew were all living aboard at once, they would amount to a population comparable to an entire town, moving across the sea.

When it started sailing

The ship was built in Finland, at the Meyer Turku shipyard, and made its maiden voyage in August 2025. Since then it has been in active service and keeps setting sail regularly: it leaves Florida almost every week on seven-night Caribbean cruises, so it continues to go to sea on a regular basis. By now, it has been crossing the Caribbean season after season for more than a year.