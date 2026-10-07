The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, announced the return of Trick-or-Streets, the initiative that turns different streets, plazas, and public spaces in the city into pedestrian zones with special Halloween activities.

The goal is to offer free recreational activities for the whole family and create gathering spaces for neighbors, with decorations, music, games, and other community activities.

Mamdani announces the return of Trick-or-Streets: what is it?

Trick-or-Streets is a program organized by the Department of Transportation of New York City (DOT). During October, it turns open streets, plazas, and other public spaces into pedestrian zones dedicated to Halloween- and fall-related activities.

This will be the fifth consecutive year that the initiative is being held. The proposal seeks to expand pedestrian spaces during the Halloween season and offer free activities in different parts of the city. The activities vary by borough.

The activities proposed by borough: when and where will they be?

“We are bringing free fun for the whole family to every corner of New York City, and there is something for everyone,” Mamdani announced.

Manhattan

Two activities are scheduled in this borough:

Hallowscream Fright Walk: Friday, October 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fall Festival and Fright Walk: Saturday, October 17, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Both events will take place at the J. Hood Wright Recreation Center and Park. Pre-registration is required to participate.

In case of rain, the Fright Walk will be held indoors, while the Fall Festival may be rescheduled.

Bronx

In this borough, the Williamsbridge Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center.

The event is designed for families and will include pumpkin decorating, fall-themed crafts, fair games, themed face painting, contests, and a costumed dog parade.

Registration is not required. In case of rain, the activity will be rescheduled for October 24.

Staten Island

On Staten Island, the Ocean Breeze Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Breeze Sports Complex.

Families will be able to enjoy crafts, games, decorating activities, music with a live DJ, and other attractions.

The Ocean Breeze Youth Cross Country Spooktacular will also be held, a seasonal competition for young athletes between 7 and 17 years old.

Registration is not required. In case of rain, the activities will be moved indoors.

Brooklyn

In Brooklyn, the Haunted House and Halloween Gala will take place on Friday, October 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center.

The day will include crafts, games, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and dancing.

The activity is part of HalloWeek, a weeklong celebration that includes other offerings, such as karaoke, poolside movies, silent disco, and additional programming.

Registration is not required. In case of rain, the Halloween Gala will be moved indoors.

Queens

In Queens, the Mad Monster Lab Haunted House and the Fall Festival will take place, both on Friday, October 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bowne Park sports pavilion.

There will be games, art activities, food and snacks, Halloween-themed music, and a haunted maze.

Registration is not required. In case of rain, the haunted house will go on as usual, while the Fall Festival will be rescheduled for November 1.