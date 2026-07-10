Governor Kathy Hochul, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, presented “Next Stop: Fast Buses, Better Service”, a plan designed to be completed in five years that seeks to completely transform New York City’s bus system.

The initiative includes a $800 million investment and aims to reduce travel times, improve service reliability and modernize infrastructure across the five boroughs.

They will build the best bus system in history: What are Hochul and Mamdani proposing?

The plan “Next Stop: Fast Buses, Better Service” foresees a series of changes to speed up the public transportation, including:

Speed improvements on 50 priority corridors across the five boroughs

Creation of five new-generation bus rapid transit routes

Addition of around 2,500 new buses to replace about 40% of the fleet

Installation of shelters and seating at stops

Placement of 90 real-time information screens, with a target of 2,900 by 2030

Planting 30 trees at stops during 2026 , and improvements to reduce extreme heat

Expansion of bus lane enforcement with 200 new cameras by 2027, in addition to those installed on buses

Gradual implementation of all-door boarding, something that will save between 6 and 12 minutes of travel on round trips

Hochul and Mamdani’s ambitious plan: How do buses work now?

Currently, New York’s bus system is the largest in the country and moves millions of passengers every day. However, it experiences congestion problems during peak hours, low operating speed and delays caused by traffic, the number of stops and passenger boarding time.

To reverse this situation, the new plan prioritizes corridors where buses usually run more slowly and also seeks to speed up traffic flow through more effective bus lanes.

There will be fewer delays and the buses will be the newest generation: When will they arrive and where will they start?

The first actions will begin over the next few years, while all-door boarding will start in 2027.

The first five new-generation rapid routes will be located in: