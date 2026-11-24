The Social Security Administration has established modifications for people receiving disability benefits. These recipients will be able to earn more money in 2027 before reaching the income thresholds that affect their eligibility. The changes will increase the monthly earnings limits for both blind and non-blind beneficiaries.

However, earning more does not mean beneficiaries can work without restrictions. The agency will continue to apply its Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) rules, which determine whether someone’s work activity is considered substantial enough to affect their disability benefits.

How much can Social Security disability recipients earn in 2027?

According to the SSA’s 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) fact sheet, the monthly earnings thresholds will increase starting next year.

The new amounts will be:

$1,770 per month: For beneficiaries with disabilities who are not legally blind, up from $1,690 in 2026.

$2,950 per month: For beneficiaries who are legally blind, up from $2,830 in 2026.

The non-blind SGA threshold applies to both Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The higher threshold for legally blind individuals applies to SSDI, not SSI.

The SSA will also increase the monthly earnings threshold for the Trial Work Period (TWP) from $1,210 in 2026 to $1,270 in 2027.

The new limits will apply to beneficiaries who work while receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

This program allows people receiving SSDI based on their own work history to test their ability to return to work while continuing to receive their full disability payments, provided they remain eligible and report their work activity.

When can Social Security stop disability benefits?

Once beneficiaries complete their nine-month Trial Work Period, the SSA evaluates whether their earnings exceed the applicable SGA threshold.

During the following 36-month Extended Period of Eligibility, beneficiaries can still receive payments for months in which their earnings fall below the SGA limit. If their earnings exceed that threshold, cash benefits are generally suspended for those months, although they may resume if earnings fall below the limit again.

It is important to report any changes in their employment and earnings. This helps the agency determine how work activity affects their eligibility and avoid potential overpayments.