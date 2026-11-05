Brazil stands as Latin America’s leading military power, according to Global Firepower’s 2026 ranking, which evaluates the defense capabilities of 145 countries. The South American nation ranks No. 11 worldwide and has a military force that includes hundreds of aircraft, armored vehicles and submarines.

Adding to that strength is an advance in its defense industry: the country completed the first flight of a supersonic Gripen E fighter jet (F-39E FAB 4109) built on Brazilian soil together with Swedish company Saab. The aircraft features advanced technology, can use long-range Meteor missiles and has electronic warfare systems designed to detect and disrupt threats.

The project calls for 15 units to be built in Brazil and marks an important step in the development of its aerospace capabilities.

Why Brazil Is the Latin American Country With the Greatest Military Power

Brazil ranks No. 11 among 145 countries in Global Firepower’s 2026 military ranking and is positioned as Latin America’s leading military power under this classification. The index evaluates more than 60 factors to determine each nation’s conventional military capability, including available personnel, weaponry, natural resources, defense spending, infrastructure and geographic location.

According to Global Firepower’s profile for Brazil, the country has 376,000 active-duty troops, 495 aircraft, 294 tanks and six submarines. Its air inventory includes planes and helicopters in various categories, while its naval forces include surface vessels and submarines. The site also estimates that Brazil allocates $26.4 billion to its defense budget.

The ranking depends not only on the number of soldiers or military vehicles, because Global Firepower also takes into account the logistical ability to move personnel and equipment and the extent of strategic resources.

What the Gripen E Supersonic Fighter Jet Looks Like, Which Brazil Began Building With Embraer

Brazil took an important step in its defense industry with the domestic production of the Gripen E supersonic fighter jet, a project developed through cooperation between Brazilian company Embraer and Sweden’s Saab. The first aircraft produced on Brazilian soil flew on Oct. 6, 2026, from Embraer facilities in Gavião Peixoto, in the state of São Paulo.

According to Embraer, this aircraft is the first of the 15 Gripen E jets scheduled to be built in Brazil under the current program. The 2014 contract signed with the Brazilian government calls for a total of 36 fighter jets, made up of 28 single-seat Gripen E aircraft and eight two-seat Gripen F aircraft. One of the model’s most important features is its ability to carry Meteor missiles, radar-guided air-to-air munitions that can reach targets more than 100 kilometers away and fly at four times the speed of sound, according to Saab’s published specifications.

The Gripen E also includes an AESA radar, advanced sensors and a 360-degree spherical electronic warfare system. According to Saab, this technology can detect signals, identify threats, manage countermeasures and interfere with an adversary’s electronic systems, while also protecting the aircraft itself from different threats. These capabilities allow the jet to carry out air defense, reconnaissance and attack missions, even in environments with advanced detection and defense systems.