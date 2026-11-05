The drawings for the National Military Service now have dates in various municipalities across Mexico. During November, Municipal Recruitment Boards will determine which young men must undergo military training and who will remain on call, based on the draw.

So far, municipal authorities and recruitment officials have announced sessions in several cities, mainly for Sundays, Nov. 8, 15 and 22. The callups show where and when young men from the corresponding class and late registrants who previously completed the military ID card process must report.

Who must show up for the drawing?

The callups are aimed mainly at young men from the Class of 2008 and late registrants who processed their Military Identity Card during the designated period. Dates and venues may vary by municipality, so each participant must follow the instructions of their Municipal Recruitment Board.

The Defense Ministry says the drawing is held during one of the Sundays in November and that those who do not attend are considered to have drawn the white ball when they report for the January recruitment phase. For that reason, it is important to follow local authorities’ instructions and not assume that missing the session means being exempt from service.

Compulsory Military Service: Which municipalities announced the Nov. 8 drawing?

Three municipalities have callups for Sunday, Nov. 8:

Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas : the municipal government announced that the drawing will be held at 8:00 a.m. at the Américo Villarreal Guerra Auditorium. The callup is for young men from the Class of 2008 and late registrants registered with the Municipal Recruitment Board

Durango, Durango : the City Hall Secretariat said the session will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Polideportivo 450, located in Parque Guadiana

Mérida, Yucatán: the city government website confirmed the drawing at 6:00 a.m. at the Poliforum Zamná. Participants will be those who obtained their Military Identity Card through the Municipal Recruitment Board.

Where will the Nov. 15 drawings be held?

For Sunday, Nov. 15, sessions were also announced in different cities:

Juárez, Chihuahua : City Hall issued a callup for conscripts from the Class of 2008 and late registrants. The drawing will be held at the Estadio 20 de Noviembre at 9:00 a.m.

Mexicali, Baja California : the municipal government called on young men to the Mexicali Gym. Check-in will begin at 6:00 a.m. and the drawing at 8:00 a.m.

Cajeme, Sonora : the Municipal Recruitment Board invited participants to the Multiple Use Center (CUM) at 7:30 a.m.

Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila : Municipal Recruitment Director Yessenia Barraza said the event will be at 10:00 a.m. in the central courtyard of City Hall

Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz: City Hall, through the Municipal Recruitment Board, called on young men to the 20 de Noviembre Gym at 8:00 a.m.

Which municipalities will hold the drawing on Nov. 22?

On Sunday, Nov. 22, there will also be callups in three cities:

Cuautla, Morelos : the municipal government said the drawing will be at 8:00 a.m. on the José María Morelos y Pavón esplanade in the main square. Participants must bring their National Military Service Identity Card

Morelia, Michoacán : the session is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. at the Bicentennial Auditorium; doors will open at 7:00 a.m.

Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí: the drawing will take place at 9:00 a.m. in the main square, according to the head of the Municipal Recruitment Board.

What do the white and black balls mean in military service?

The Defense Ministry says the drawing determines how enlisted Mexicans will fulfill National Military Service.

The white or blue ball corresponds to the trained-duty category, which means military training at military centers; the black ball means being placed on call.

Starting in 2026, training will include two tiers of 13 sessions, last three months and run from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.