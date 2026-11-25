Thanksgiving will be observed this Thursday, Nov. 26 and will bring changes to the operations of supermarkets, major retail chains, banks and delivery services. As happens every year, many companies will suspend operations for the holiday, while others will serve customers with special hours.

Walmart, FedEx, Wells Fargo, UPS and other companies have already set their schedules for the holiday. The closures will also affect other agencies and public offices.

Which grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, and which will operate with reduced hours?

Most major retail chains will remain closed on Thanksgiving. However, some supermarkets will stay open with special hours, while others will shut down completely.

Among the chains that will not open are:

Walmart: will reopen at 6 am Friday.

Target: will reopen at 6 am Friday.

Costco: will reopen at 10 am Friday.

Best Buy: will reopen at 6 am Friday.

Macy’s: will reopen at 6 am Friday.

Kohl’s: will reopen at 5 am Friday.

On the other hand, Dollar General stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 am to 8 pm. Walgreens said its nearly 8,000 stores will remain open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Which banks will be closed, and what alternatives are available?

The following banks announced that their branches will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Chase

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

However, ATMs and mobile banking will still be available.

What about delivery services like FedEx and UPS?

FedEx and UPS package delivery will suspend services on Thanksgiving, although some nonessential services will be offered at certain locations.