Inmates at Georgia prisons allegedly found a way to reach targets across the country and exploit their fear of arrest without ever leaving their cells. Using contraband mobile phones smuggled into correctional facilities, members of prison gangs impersonated court officials and demanded money from people they falsely accused of missing jury duty.

The scheme is part of a broader federal crackdown on fraud networks announced by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on November 24, 2026.

Drones and corrupt guards allegedly brought phones into Georgia prisons

According to the DOJ’s Criminal Division, gangs operating primarily from Georgia correctional facilities had been using illegal cellphones for years to contact potential victims. The devices allegedly entered prisons through drones and corrupt prison guards, allowing inmates to coordinate scams from behind bars.

The criminals posed as authorities and told unsuspecting Americans that they had missed a jury duty summons. They then claimed that an arrest warrant had been issued against them and that they could avoid detention by paying a supposed fine.

The operation relied on intimidation rather than legitimate legal procedures. Victims were instructed to deposit cash into cryptocurrency kiosks, with the promise that the payment would eliminate the warrant. Once the money was deposited, however, victims could not recover it.

Fake court websites made the threats look legitimate

The network allegedly went beyond phone calls. Inmates also used websites designed to impersonate federal courts and judicial services, reinforcing the impression that the arrest threats were genuine.

On November 9, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service obtained a seizure warrant authorizing the takedown of three websites linked to the operation:

ejurorcourts.org

judicialservices.org

civilservicesdivision.org

Authorities also redirected traffic from these domains to official government servers displaying seizure notices, disrupting part of the infrastructure used to contact and deceive victims.

Dozens of defendant’s face charges in Georgia prison scam investigations

The DOJ reported several criminal cases connected to the operation. On November 10, federal prosecutors obtained an indictment against two current Georgia inmates and one former inmate in the Northern District of Texas.

Another case, filed on November 3 in the Southern District of Illinois, involved six inmates and two alleged co-conspirators. Both investigations included charges related to wire fraud and money laundering.

Separately, Georgia prosecutors obtained an indictment against 17 defendants on November 9 over the alleged smuggling of contraband cellphones into state prisons. The charges included racketeering and possession of a cellphone by an inmate.

The authorities also reported that two Georgia inmates who orchestrated a similar phone-based operation were sentenced on October 16. They had extorted at least 119 people by demanding payments for supposed missed jury duty fines. Their prison sentences were 200 months and 120 months, respectively.

Federal authorities expand crackdown on scams targeting Americans

The Georgia cases were included in a much larger nationwide enforcement effort. According to the DOJ, prosecutors took action in more than 400 cases involving over 800 defendants between March 6 and November 24, 2026.

The crackdown included new criminal charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts and prison sentences. Investigators also worked with international law enforcement agencies to raid scam centers and compounds in more than 10 countries.

The FBI reported that its Operation Blackout initiative had seized more than 14,000 digital devices and prevented over $690 million in potential losses to victims.