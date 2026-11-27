The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ruled that the SAT may apply the presumption in Article 59, Section III, of the Federal Fiscal Code to bank deposits that do not match the taxpayer’s accounting records. The rule provides that such deposits are income on which taxes must be paid.

The full court made the decision on November 23, 2026, when it ruled on administrative review 2/2026, according to the SCJN statement. The vote was six to three and, according to the session record, once it reached six votes, the ruling became binding precedent.

The case before the Court

In 2017, the SAT assessed a tax debt against a company for the 2010 tax year, including taxes, surcharges, fines, and profit-sharing, based on bank deposits not recorded in its books. In November 2024, the Superior Chamber of the Federal Administrative Court (TFJA) voided the part of the debt tied to those deposits, about 647.5 million pesos, because each unchallenged deposit was not precisely identified.

Tax authorities challenged the ruling. They argued that they had identified the accounts, the banking institutions, and the disputed amounts, and that they had reviewed the documentation submitted by the company.

What the Court decided

The full court overturned the ruling. It found that the company had enough information to identify the transactions from the start of the audit, that it had even clarified some of them, and that the lower court failed to address the authority’s arguments and relevant evidence.

The case was sent back to the TFJA so it can determine whether the deposits were identified with sufficient precision, consider the outstanding arguments, and assess the evidence on their origin. The court will issue a new decision on the legality of the tax assessment.

A presumption already on the books

Article 59, Section III, states that deposits that do not match the accounting records a taxpayer is required to keep are income and the value of transactions or activities on which taxes must be paid. In 2017, the Court’s First Chamber ruled that the provision does not violate the principles of legal certainty and due process.

The SAT stepped up information sharing with banks in September to detect cash deposits that do not match declared income.