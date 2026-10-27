The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will close its Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, for Thanksgiving Day . During this federal holiday, users will not be able to go to the offices for in-person tax help , so anyone who needs to handle an issue with a representative should plan ahead.

“IRS offices are closed on federal holidays”, the agency says on its website.

When will IRS offices reopen

The IRS offices that close for Thanksgiving will resume in-person service on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. The agency recommends making an appointment before going to a TAC, since some matters require specialized assistance.

The closure of the centers does not mean all services are suspended. The IRS maintains digital resources so taxpayers can handle many tasks without traveling.

What in-person transactions will not be available on Nov. 26

During the closure, there will be no in-person service for matters that require an appointment and direct help from a representative. These include:

Identity verification : when the IRS requests original documents or an in-person review.

Resolving special tax cases : such as certain collection disputes, audits or situations involving penalties and liens that require in-person attention.

Submitting documents at an appointment : when the process requires reviewing paper files with an agent.

Handling an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) : if the application or renewal requires original documents or in-person assistance.

Making payments directly at an office: when a specific matter depends on an in-person process available at that center.

Although the offices are closed, taxpayers can use the IRS digital tools to handle several tasks:

File a tax return : using the electronic filing options available on IRS.gov.

Check refund status : through the Refunds tool, without having to go to an office.

Pay outstanding taxes : using the IRS electronic payment options.

Review a tax debt : from the online account for individuals, where balances and payment history can be checked.

Request a payment plan : through the payment plan tool, if you qualify.

Check tax records: through the transcript service.

In its Aug. 28, 2026, statement, the agency said its online services allow taxpayers to resolve routine tax issues securely.