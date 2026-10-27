The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can send employees to taxpayers’ homes or businesses in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago and other parts of the United States as part of its tax administration and enforcement work.

The IRS continues to carry out tax audits, collection activities and criminal investigations. Depending on the case, an employee may need to examine financial records, discuss unpaid tax liabilities, obtain information or take an enforcement action.

In July 2023, the agency announced a major policy change: it would end most unannounced visits by revenue officers, replacing them with scheduled appointments. The policy was introduced to improve safety and reduce confusion caused by scammers impersonating IRS employees.

The change did not eliminate in-person visits. The IRS still sends employees to homes and businesses when their official duties require it, and a small number of exceptional situations can involve visits without prior notice .

Why could the IRS visit a taxpayer’s home?

The IRS identifies different types of employees who may conduct in-person visits, each with a specific role. The circumstances depend on the purpose of the contact and the taxpayer’s situation.

1. To examine tax returns and financial records

Revenue agents conduct civil tax examinations, commonly known as audits. They review financial records and other documentation to determine whether the information reported on a tax return is accurate.

According to the IRS, these employees may meet taxpayers at an IRS office or visit their homes, businesses or accountants’ offices. The agency generally contacts taxpayers by mail before an examination-related visit.

An audit does not automatically mean that the taxpayer committed fraud or will owe additional taxes. Its purpose is to review the information reported and determine whether it complies with tax rules.

2. To collect unpaid taxes or obtain missing returns

Revenue officers handle certain collection cases involving unpaid tax balances and unfiled tax returns. Their work can include reviewing a taxpayer’s financial situation, discussing payment options and helping resolve outstanding obligations.

The IRS generally contacts taxpayers before these visits. A revenue officer may send Letter 725-B, which schedules a meeting and identifies the assigned employee, or call to arrange an appointment under the agency’s procedures.

Meetings may take place at an IRS office, a business, a taxpayer’s residence or by telephone. If a taxpayer does not respond to repeated attempts to make contact, the case may continue through the collection process and could lead to enforcement actions.

Certain audits, criminal investigations and enforcement actions can still lead IRS employees to a taxpayer’s home or business.

3. During a criminal tax investigation

Special agents from IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) investigate suspected tax crimes and related financial offenses, including money laundering.

Unlike ordinary revenue officers, these special agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers. The IRS states that they may contact people by phone or visit them without an appointment as part of a criminal investigation.

These visits are different from routine civil tax collection or an ordinary audit. The presence of an IRS-CI special agent does not, by itself, establish that a person has been found guilty of a crime.

4. To inspect businesses subject to fuel tax regulations

The IRS also employs fuel inspectors who work with businesses and facilities involved in the production, storage and distribution of taxable fuel.

According to the agency, these inspectors may conduct unannounced visits at regulated locations, including refineries, terminals, wholesalers, retailers and certain end users. Their responsibilities include gathering information, conducting interviews and helping ensure compliance with fuel tax laws.

This category applies to specific regulated industries rather than to ordinary household tax returns.

When can the IRS show up without prior notice?

The 2023 policy change ended most unannounced visits by revenue officers, but the IRS maintains limited exceptions.

According to the agency’s official guidance, these situations can include:

Serving summonses or subpoenas: Employees may need to deliver legal documents as part of an official proceeding.

Certain enforcement actions: The IRS may conduct an unannounced visit in connection with a planned asset seizure or related action, particularly when assets could be moved beyond the government’s reach.

Certain criminal investigations: IRS-CI special agents may make unannounced contact as part of their investigative duties.

Fuel compliance inspections: Inspectors may visit regulated fuel facilities without scheduling an appointment.

The IRS’s Internal Revenue Manual also provides for limited exceptions when an unannounced field visit is considered necessary to protect the government’s interests, subject to the applicable approval procedures.

How to verify whether an IRS employee is legitimate

Because scammers sometimes impersonate federal tax officials, the IRS advises taxpayers to verify anyone who claims to represent the agency.

The official guidance recommends taking these precautions:

Ask to see official identification. Revenue officers, revenue agents and fuel inspectors carry IRS-issued credentials. Criminal Investigation special agents present law enforcement credentials.

Verify the appointment independently. If you receive Letter 725-B, use the contact information on the letter to confirm or reschedule the meeting. If you are unsure whether the letter is genuine, contact the IRS through its official website or customer service channels.

Be cautious of threats and urgent demands. The IRS warns that scammers may threaten arrest or demand immediate payment. Taxpayers should verify the contact rather than rely on the caller’s claims.

Do not provide sensitive information through social media messages. The IRS says it does not contact taxpayers through social media direct messages to request personal or financial information.

Taxpayers who are unsure about an employee’s identity can consult the IRS’s official guidance on how to recognize legitimate IRS contact.

The agency’s rules make clear that home visits remain part of federal tax administration, but they are not all carried out for the same reason. The type of employee, the purpose of the visit and whether advance notice is required depend on the circumstances of the case.