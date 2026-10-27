The refrigerator is one of the most-used appliances in the home. For that reason, it tends to get dirty easily. In this situation, the appliance needs regular cleaning to prevent spoiled food from building up and bad odors from spreading.

For those who want to avoid commercial products and are looking for more natural, affordable solutions, simply place baking soda in a container inside the appliance . With this home remedy, recommended by the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), you can keep the refrigerator smelling fresh.

What baking soda does inside your fridge

Putting baking soda inside the fridge helps keep the space smelling fresh and eliminate bad odors.

This product can help neutralize some of the compounds responsible for those odors without needing scented air fresheners.

USDA.gov advises against using solvents, abrasives or any cleaner that could leave a “chemical taste” in food or even in ice cubes, the agency says. It also should not be used because it can damage the refrigerator’s interior finish.

How to put baking soda inside your fridge

USDA.gov recommends following this procedure, which does not require mixing the product with other ingredients :