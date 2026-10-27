The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires business owners and others engaged in business activities to file Form 8300 when they receive more than $10,000 in cash in a single transaction or in related transactions. The form must be filed within 15 days of receiving the money to comply with federal rules .

The requirement can also apply to car dealers, jewelry stores, contractors, lawyers, real estate agents, and businesses that receive large payments for their services. The goal is to record certain transactions and help detect possible illegal activity.

Who must file IRS Form 8300?

The obligation is not limited to large companies. According to the IRS, individuals and entities that receive more than $10,000 in cash while conducting a business activity must file the form, as long as the transaction meets the established criteria.

“Each person engaged in a trade or business who, in the course of that trade or business, receives more than $10,000 in cash in a transaction, or in two or more related transactions, must file Form 8300”, the federal agency explains.

That means the requirement can also apply when a customer splits a payment into several installments. Transactions made between one payer and the same recipient within a 24-hour period are considered related. They can also be considered related over a longer period when there is knowledge or reason to believe they are part of the same series of transactions.

The form also covers certain transactions involving monetary instruments, such as cashier’s checks and money orders.

What is the deadline to file Form 8300?

Businesses must file Form 8300 within 15 days of the date they receive the cash payment that exceeds the established threshold.

If the amount is accumulated through several related payments, the clock starts when the total is received that pushes the amount above $10,000. If the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, the IRS says the form must be filed on the next business day.

Electronic filing is done through the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s (FinCEN) BSA E-Filing system. Since Jan. 1, 2024, certain businesses have been required to use this method if they are also required to file other information returns electronically and meet the applicable threshold.

Some businesses are not required to file electronically and may file on paper, according to the current instructions.

How to avoid fines

To reduce the risk of penalties, business owners should:

Keep records of cash payments : track individual and related transactions to determine when the $10,000 limit is exceeded.

File the form on time : verify the date the money was received and meet the IRS deadline.

Fill in the information correctly : provide the required information about the payer, the transaction, and the business, including the tax identification number when applicable.

Keep a copy : retain each Form 8300 for five years from the date it is filed.

Notify the customer when required: provide the required information to each person named on the form no later than Jan. 31 of the year after the transaction.

The IRS warns that fines may apply when a correct and complete form is not filed on time and there is no reasonable cause for the failure. They can also apply when incorrect information is provided.

In cases of intentional or deliberate noncompliance, the consequences can be more serious and include significant financial penalties and possible criminal prosecution.