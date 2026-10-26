Before setting off on a trip, there is a detail of the suitcase that some passengers overlook and that can make a difference during transfers. The trick consists of placing adhesive tape on the suitcase wheels, a simple practice for luggage care.

The wheels are one of the parts most exposed to dust, dirt, and moisture, since they are in direct contact with the ground in airports, train stations and busy streets.

In this regard, the travel consultant and CEO of Sikkim Expeditions, DK Ghatani, explained what this method is for, why it can be useful, and what precautions should be kept in mind before putting it into practice.

What is the purpose of placing adhesive tape on suitcase wheels and why is it recommended before traveling

Covering the wheels with adhesive tape can help reduce the buildup of dust, dirt, and other debris during the trip According to Ghatani, speaking to The Indian Express, the method is a “temporary protective measure that can prevent loose dirt, dust, and grime from accumulating directly on the surface of the wheels” and he added that he recommends it “especially when luggage is dragged over wet sidewalks, dusty paths, or dirty airport areas”.

Ghatani clarified that it does not prevent damage caused by major impacts or stop moisture and debris from getting in through the sides of the wheels.

How to place adhesive tape on suitcase wheels without damaging them

Although tape can help keep the wheels cleaner, it is important to apply it correctly since it “may interfere with the wheels’ function,” according to the travel consultant.

The specialist detailed that tape that is too thick, loose, or that sticks out from the wheel surface can create uneven contact with the ground, reduce the smoothness of movement, and affect the balance of the luggage. In this regard, he pointed out that adhesive residue can attract dust and particles, which could make the wheels harder to rotate.

To avoid these problems, it is advisable to take some precautions:

Do not cover moving parts : avoid letting the tape go over the joints, bearings, or axles of the wheels.

Avoid thick or loose applications : the tape should be placed properly, without protruding from the wheel surface or interfering with its movement.

Clean the wheels before and after travel: removing hair and particles accumulated around the axles helps preserve their function.

Ghatani also recommended prioritizing regular maintenance of luggage over this trick. According to him, cleaning the wheels, removing debris, and checking that they spin freely is more effective for keeping them in good condition.

“Tape can be useful as a short-term precaution, especially during storage or when transporting luggage through particularly dirty environments, but it should not be considered a substitute for proper wheel maintenance,” the specialist concluded.