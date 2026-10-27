It is one of the signs that is easiest to recognize and, at the same time, one of the most important not to ignore: a large red circle with a horizontal white stripe in the center. In the United States, that image means “Do Not Enter”, and it warns that traffic cannot enter that way because vehicles are coming the opposite direction.

What Does the Traffic Sign With a Red Circle and a Horizontal White Stripe in the Middle Mean

The sign is part of the regulatory category, which imposes a prohibition or requirement. According to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices ( MUTCD ), the sign is square with a white background, but what stands out is a red circle with a horizontal white stripe in the middle, along with the words “DO NOT ENTER.”

Its message is blunt: entry in that direction is prohibited. If a driver sees this sign head-on, it means that if they continue, they would be entering a stretch where vehicles are traveling the opposite way, in other words, coming toward them.

The sign is placed at points where someone could accidentally enter a road going the wrong way. The most common cases are:

Where a two-way street becomes a one-way street .

At highway exits , where an exit ramp crosses a street.

Where a turn lane or channelized roadway meets a two-way street .

At divided highway crossings that function as two separate intersections.

Why It Is So Important to Obey It

Ignoring this sign means driving the wrong way, head-on into traffic, one of the most dangerous situations in driving because it can lead to high-speed head-on crashes.

That is why the sign is placed right at the entrance: its job is to stop the driver before they enter, not after. Obeying it, stopping and finding the correct entrance helps prevent one of the most serious kinds of crashes.