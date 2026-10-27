President Donald Trump said Monday that anyone who reports voter fraud will be paid $1 million once the people responsible are arrested and convicted.

Trump made the offer in a post on Truth Social , his social media platform. It came a week before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, when control of the House and Senate is at stake. Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers.

The White House has not explained how the reward would be carried out.

Trump has spent years alleging widespread fraud in U.S. elections without backing it up, and he still has not conceded his 2020 loss.

What has to happen to collect Donald Trump’s $1 million voter fraud reward?

In practice, a tip alone isn’t enough to collect. Prosecutors would have to charge the people who committed the fraud and either win the case in court or secure a guilty plea.

The offer is not limited to the upcoming vote. Trump said it applies to fraud in past elections as well as in the 2026 midterms, and his post did not set a deadline.

The post also left several practical questions unanswered:

Who would pay: The post doesn’t name a funding source, federal or otherwise.

Where to report: No agency or channel for submitting tips was named.

Who decides: The post did not say who would determine whether a tipster qualifies.

Trump said it applies to fraud in past elections as well as in the 2026 midterms, and his post did not set a deadline. EFE

How does the $1 million voter fraud reward compare with Donald Trump’s other fraud and election moves?

On Oct. 20, Trump appeared in the Oval Office with Vice President JD Vance to launch a separate whistleblower program. It pays tipsters a 1% cut of whatever the government recovers from fraud they expose and prove, and Trump picks who gets paid.

The voter fraud offer works differently. It is a flat $1 million tied to a conviction rather than a share of recovered money.

Trump’s main legislative push on the issue is the SAVE America Act , which he argues would curb voter fraud. It would make people prove U.S. citizenship to register and show identification before voting. The bill cleared the House this year but has repeatedly stalled in the Senate.

The administration has also sought voter registration records from states, citing public trust in the results. Democratic officials, some Republican ones and political analysts call that federal overreach, and some officials are bracing for possible federal involvement in the midterms.