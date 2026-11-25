Her husband died in Vietnam and she started college in 1972. At 90, she finally got her degree: "Don't ever give up on a dream."

Annete Roberge began taking classes at New Hampshire College, now Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), in 1972. She had enrolled after her husband, Edmund E. Roberge, died in Vietnam while serving with the U.S. Army, according to The Boston Globe. She paid for her classes with benefits from the GI Bill.

More than 50 years later, on November 23, 2024, Roberge crossed the stage at SNHU’s commencement in Manchester, New Hampshire, to receive an associate’s degree in business administration. She was 90 years old, the oldest graduate of the ceremony, and received a standing ovation. “I’m still on cloud nine,” she told CBS Boston.

A degree put on hold for more than 50 years

Roberge took night and weekend classes while raising five children on her own. At some point it became too much: “It just became overwhelming, almost impossible to do both at the same time and do both well,” she told SNHU. “So, I decided, okay. I’ll have to put my education on the backboard, but I’ll get back to it.”

She told Good Morning America the choice was easy: “You gotta go with priorities,” she said. “I figured the children came first.”

In the meantime, she built a career in insurance, spending 24 years as an insurance adjuster in New Hampshire, according to SNHU. After retiring, she worked serving lunches in Manchester’s school district.

How did she go back to college from retirement to get her degree at 90 years old. Imagen Ilustrativa - El Cronista Argentina.

How did she go back to college from retirement

Roberge tried to return to school in 2017, but health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way, according to Good Morning America. Then, in the fall of 2024, she contacted SNHU to enroll online. After reviewing her old classes, the university told her she already had enough credits to earn her associate’s degree.

She shared the news at her 90th birthday party, about two weeks before graduation. “I (had) them with their mouths hanging open because they had no clue,” she told SNHU.

Roberge is the mother of five, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 15, and the first in her family to attend college.

Roberge’s advice to anyone who wants to follow their dream

“It was exhilarating, it was awesome, it was beyond anything I could’ve possibly imagined,” Roberge told CBS Boston about the ceremony. She also had a message for her fellow graduates: “If you’ve got a dream, don’t let it just sit there. Do something, make it work, don’t ever give up on a dream.”

At the time, she said she planned to start working toward her bachelor’s degree. “You’re never too old to learn,” she told SNHU.