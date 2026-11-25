Properly storing fish is essential to keep it from spoiling and becoming a health hazard. Unlike other foods, it has a short shelf life in the fridge, so it is important to know how long it can stay refrigerated before being cooked or placed in the freezer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides guidance on the recommended storage times. This matters because eating fish that has gone bad or is contaminated can cause food poisoning, with symptoms ranging from digestive discomfort to neurological problems.

How long can fish stay in the fridge before being eaten?

Fresh fish is a food that must be handled carefully to prevent bacteria from multiplying and causing foodborne illness. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, raw fish can stay in the fridge for 1 or 2 days before being cooked and eaten or frozen.

To store it properly, refrigeration should be kept at 4 C or below. It is also important to keep it in a sealed container, separate from other foods, and preferably on the bottom shelf to avoid cross-contamination.

Once cooked, fish can be refrigerated for 3 to 4 days. If it will not be eaten within that time, freezing is recommended.

How long can it stay frozen in the freezer?

The amount of time fish can be stored in the freezer depends on the type and fat content. According to USDA recommendations and the FoodSafety.gov storage charts, the general time frames for maintaining quality are as follows:

Lean fish (hake, cod, sole): 6 to 8 months.

Fatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel): 2 to 3 months.

Cooked fish: up to 3 months.

To store it properly, it should be kept at a temperature of -18 C or lower, preferably in an airtight container or freezer-safe wrap that keeps out air.

What can happen if you eat spoiled fish?

Eating spoiled or contaminated fish can cause food poisoning. Among the most common effects are gastroenteritis symptoms, which may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.

However, there are specific types of poisoning linked to eating fish that can cause different and more serious symptoms.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two of them are:

Scombroid poisoning is caused by a buildup of histamine in certain fish that were not refrigerated properly after being caught. It can cause flushing, headache, palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps, and diarrhea. Symptoms can appear anywhere from a few minutes to an hour after eating it.

Ciguatera is caused by eating fish contaminated with toxins from certain marine algae. It can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. It can also cause tingling, itching, blurred vision and changes in how temperatures are perceived. In some cases, symptoms can last for months.

It is important to know that contaminated fish can keep its usual appearance, smell and taste, so the danger is not always visible at a glance.