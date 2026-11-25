White vinegar has become one of the household allies for cleaning because, in addition to its many uses on different surfaces, some people also add it to the washing machine as a detergent booster to keep fabrics in better condition.

Pillows and underwear are two items that often build up residue and odors with daily use. Sweat, natural skin oils and soap residue can remain in the fibers even after a conventional wash.

Why people recommend washing pillows and underwear with vinegar in the washing machine

Adding a little white vinegar to the wash is a homemade remedy used to address stubborn odors and residue that can cling to fabrics after repeated use. In underwear, one of the most common reasons is sweat buildup, which can leave odors that are hard to remove even after a conventional wash.

The University of Kentucky, through its extension service, recommends using a mixture of water and vinegar to treat clothing that still carries sweat odors. The process helps loosen the residue associated with those odors before the usual detergent wash.

In pillows, the interest has to do with their everyday use, which causes sweat, natural skin oils and other residue to build up and affect freshness. Because they are in direct contact with the head for several hours, they also need to be cleaned regularly. The Sleep Foundation recommends washing them according to the material and the manufacturer’s instructions.

What effect does vinegar have on fabrics

White vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help break down certain soap and hard-water mineral deposits that build up in fibers. According to the American Cleaning Institute, these residues can make fabrics lose softness and take on a stiffer texture.

For that reason, diluted vinegar can be used as a supplement to treat those buildups in pillow fabrics and everyday clothing.