Some Guinness World Records are planned for years and built on big teams, fine equipment, or expensive projects. But others, like the one Bello Muhammad broke with his bicycle, are born out of curiosity and desire to prove to people that you can do the unthinkable.

The young cyclist from Kebbi State, in northwestern Nigeria, has no engineering degree and grew up facing difficulties. “My childhood was not always easy, but the challenges I faced motivated me to work hard, believe in myself, and pursue my dreams,” he told the Nigerian news site Legit.ng.

And against all odds, he built a bicycle that went viral on social media and earned him the recognition of his whole state, an economic prize, and the Guinness World Record.

A bicycle almost as tall as a basketball hoop

Muhammad spent about two months building his bicycle, which stands 9 feet 5 inches (2.9 meters) tall, almost as high as a basketball hoop. The hardest part, he said, was keeping it balanced and stable despite its unusual height.

In many of his social videos, you can see he struggles to climb on top of the bicycle, but once he is up there, the balance is immaculate. To earn himself the international record recognition, he had to climb up, ride, and get down of the handmade vehicle without any help.

On September 22, 2026, he rode it in Kebbi State, getting on, riding, and getting off without any outside help. That earned him the Guinness World Records title for the tallest bicycle ridden unsupported.

He became known through his viral social media posts

Muhammad’s talent became known through his videos online. “There was no lobbying involved. His talent was discovered through social media and other media platforms,” said Abubakar Kalgo, patron of the local cycling association, adding that the videos reached an audience of about two million followers.

Before the record, Muhammad had already won a competition at the Argungu International Fishing Festival, beating 507 other participants.

Honored by his state

On October 28, Kalgo presented the Guinness certificate to the Kebbi State government. Officials praised Muhammad’s creativity and determination, and the state awarded him ₦1 million, about $740.

Now, Muhammad hopes to keep growing. His goal, he said, is to become a professional cyclist.